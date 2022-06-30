Drought Update: Severe drought expands over southern counties

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The updated drought monitor has increased the expanse of the severe drought across the East. While rain has fallen the past few days, many areas are still several inches short. At Pitt-Greenville Airport, we saw a grand total of 0.03″ of rain this past week (from the 23rd to the 29th), a full inch below average. Since the start of the year, we’ve seen 16.19″, which is 7.3″ short of the seasonal norm. This marks the third driest start to a calendar year on record.

The drought continues for most while a few southern counties have seen the drought get worse. Wet weather over the coming week will help, but may not solve all the dry weather problems. (WITN Weather)

The good news is a pattern of consistently wet weather will develop over the next week. A weak surface low near Cape Fear will swing moisture in off the Atlantic. The rain will increase from Friday through Sunday with spotty showers and occasional thunderstorms occurring throughout the day. Rainfall totals each day will likely range between a quarter to a half inch. After Thursday, each day will feature at least a 30% chance of rain over the next seven days.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.