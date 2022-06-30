As drought continues ahead of 4th of July, crops suffer and fire & safety officials worry

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The updated drought monitor has increased the expanse of the severe drought across Eastern Carolina.

While rain has fallen the past few days, many areas are still several inches short of what they need, causing area farmers to see the impacts on their crops.

“Yeah, it’s tough if you don’t have irrigation... usually happens when you have drought stress... not a whole lot you can do if you can’t get water to it, it’s just not going to make very good,” Michael Stanley of S&H Feed and Garden said in reference to their planted corn crop.

With a lot of sparks expected to fly this weekend, fire and safety officials are warning those lighting their own fireworks to take caution so sparks don’t turn into flames.

“If you are using legal fireworks at home properly, dispose of them, you have a metal container with water in them, make sure that they’re soaked because if not, if you go to discard those or they drop on the ground, you just throw them on the ground, those could easily ignite in dry grass or high weeds or even in the trash can,” Jacksonville Fire Marshal Brian Kelly said.

The National Fire Protection Association’s data shows three out of five brush, grass, or forest fires are started by fireworks.

Data goes on to show that 87% of fireworks fires are outdoor fires and account for three-quarters of all fire injuries.

A glimmer of hope has shown itself in the drought conversation as rain is expected throughout next week.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.