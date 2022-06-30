Down East Wood Ducks host Camp Day

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - On Wednesday, the Down East Wood Ducks took on the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers with a few special guests in the crowd to cheer them on.

The stands in Grainger Stadium were full of more than 1,700 campers from different parts of Eastern Carolina. This was made possible by the Wood Ducks’ Camp Day and because of it, many young fans got to see their first professional baseball game up close.

However, it’s not the first rodeo for 11-year-old Cayton Boucher, who says the last time he was at Grainger Stadium was about a year ago with his family.

“This time it’s a lot different because being here with my friends, I can be who I want to be instead of being who I have to be,” Boucher said.

Boucher isn’t the only one who feels that way. His fellow camper, Kailyn Nobles, has seen the Wood Ducks play with her family too.

Nobles says she’s a former softball player, and the baseball game ignited her interest again.

“It inspires me because I quit [softball] and I played soccer, but it inspires me to kind of want to come back and it makes me kind of miss softball,” Nobles said.

The Wood Ducks fell to the Cannon Ballers 2 to 4.

The next Wood Ducks Camp Day at Grainger Stadium is set to happen on July 13.

