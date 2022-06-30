Advertisement

Cherry Point’s Second Marine Aircraft Wing to welcome new Major General

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) -Cherry Point’s Second Marine Aircraft Wing will have a change of command ceremony Thursday morning.

Maj. General Michael Cederholm will relinquish command of the Second Marine Aircraft Wing to Maj. General Scott Benedict at the event.

The ceremony will take place at 9:00 a.m., Cederholm will assume command as Deputy Commandant for Aviation at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

Benedict last served as the Director of Strategy, Plans and Policy for U.S. Central Command.

