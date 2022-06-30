Charlotte community to say final goodbye to NASCAR mogul Bruton Smith

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Funeral services are happening Thursday for NASCAR giant and Charlotte man Bruton Smith of Speedway Motorsports fame.

Smith died last week at the age of 95. The funeral starts at 1 p.m. at Central Church off Sardis Road. It will be followed by a private graveside ceremony.

Remembering O. Bruton Smith.



Link to live-stream of service below.



🔗 https://t.co/A78rqS9XSo pic.twitter.com/wbUEuNs3QP — Charlotte Motor Speedway (@CLTMotorSpdwy) June 28, 2022

Related: Former Charlotte Motor Speedway president remembers Bruton Smith

A man loved by the racing community and beyond, Smith founded Speedway Motorsports back in December 1994.

The company now has 11 motorsports entertainment facilities across the country, including the Charlotte Motor Speedway. Its 600 mile race became the longest ever in NASCAR history.

Smith was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame back in 2016.

Along with his contributions to the racing world, Smith was also a well-known philanthropist.

Under his leadership, Speedway Children’s Charities has distributed more than $61 million to local organizations across the country that improve the quality of life for children in need.

Speedway Motorsports says Smith often commented that the auto retail business was his first love. He maintained his primary office at his Town & Country Ford dealership in Charlotte.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.