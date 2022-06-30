Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Fog and smoke create visibility issues this morning

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Partly to mostly sunny skies will be present for those not impacted by the Ferebee fire smoke. An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Hyde, Tyrrell and Washington counties until midnight tonight. Those suffering from respiratory conditions should avoid exposure to the smoke. Winds will again blow out of the southeast today, ranging between 5 to 10 mph. Highs today and tomorrow will reach the upper 80s to low 90s thanks to the increased sunshine.

An area of low pressure will develop off the coast of Georgia today. This will sit over warm Atlantic waters through the weekend, sending a steady flow of moisture over the Carolinas. Rain chances will increase Friday afternoon and will likely peak between Sunday and Tuesday. The chance of rain won’t diminish until we get through the upcoming week. Temperatures will stay steady thanks to the consistent cloud and rain pattern, reaching the upper 80s to low 90s each afternoon. Overnight lows will hold around the 70° mark, keeping humidity present but not oppressive. The severe weather threat will also be kept under control, thanks again to the consistent pattern.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 88. Wind S 5-10.

Friday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 91. Wind S 5-10. Rain chance: 20%

Saturday

Mostly sunny morning with scattered showers late. High of 90. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 20%

Sunday

Partly sunny with isolated shower possible. High of 88. Rain chance: 40%

Monday

Scattered showers are possible. High of 87. Rain chance: 40%

