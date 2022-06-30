Annual Ron Relay Memorial Ride to be held next week

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A memorial ride will be held later this month to raise money for fallen heroes.

Rolling Thunder Chapter NC-5 is hosting the annual Ron Relay Memorial Ride on July 9 at the New River Harley-Davidson in Jacksonville.

Motorcyclists will ride through Onslow County starting and ending at New River Harley Davidson.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the ride starts at 11 a.m. It is $20 per bike and $5 per passenger. There will also be door prizes and raffles.

Proceeds from this event are used to place wreaths at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery through Wreaths Across America.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.