Annual Ron Relay Memorial Ride to be held next week

Rolling Thunder, Inc. Chapter NC-5
Rolling Thunder, Inc. Chapter NC-5(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A memorial ride will be held later this month to raise money for fallen heroes.

Rolling Thunder Chapter NC-5 is hosting the annual Ron Relay Memorial Ride on July 9 at the New River Harley-Davidson in Jacksonville.

Motorcyclists will ride through Onslow County starting and ending at New River Harley Davidson.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the ride starts at 11 a.m. It is $20 per bike and $5 per passenger. There will also be door prizes and raffles.

Proceeds from this event are used to place wreaths at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery through Wreaths Across America.

