Woman found murdered in Chowan County

CHOWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Edenton woman was found shot to death late last night in Chowan County.

Sheriff “Scooter” Basnight said they received the call of a shooting just before midnight on Highway 32 just north of Greenhall Road.

Lakita Morring died as a result of the shooting, the sheriff said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office with the case.

If anyone has information on Morring’s murder, they should call deputies at 252-482-8484, our anonymous tip line at 252-482-5100 or the SBI at 919-662-4500.

