State Senate passes bill to keep hemp legal

State Senate passes bill to keep hemp legal
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Senate has passed a bill to keep hemp legal in North Carolina and allow small businesses that sell CBD and hemp products to remain open.

Sen. Brent Jackson says a previous version of Senate Bill 455 was passed, but the state House removed the language from the bill.

This put farmers and small business owners who grow and sell hemp products in a difficult position.

Gov. Cooper still has to sign the bill by the end of Thursday for it to become law and keep hemp producers in business.

