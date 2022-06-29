Rocky Mount man charged in Pitt County shooting from December

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Rocky Mount man has been charged in Pitt County in relation to a shooting from back in December.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Devonte Dales has been charged with 12 counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and 12 counts of discharging a firearm from within an enclosure to incite fear.

Deputies say that on Dec. 23rd, they responded to an address on Allen Gay Road where they were told there was a shooting into a home. Two adults were inside the home at the time but neither was injured. Several spent shell casings were found outside the home.

We’re told that on Wednesday, June 29th, U.S. Marshals found Dales in Rocky Mount and arrested him. He was jailed under a $240,000 secured bond in Edgecombe County and then transferred to the Pitt County Detention Center where he remains. He has a first court appearance on Thursday.

