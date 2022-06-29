Republicans pitch taking gov’s power from state education board

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina House Republicans are seeking a constitutional amendment that would significantly remove the governor’s powers to choose members of the State Board of Education.

A House committee voted Wednesday for legislation that would largely eliminate in most cases the governor’s ability to appoint 11 of the board’s 13 members.

The legislation would put an amendment question on the ballot this November that if approved would have nearly all board members elected by the public.

A bill sponsor says the change would give parents greater influence over their children’s education. Critics say it could harm minority representation on the board.

