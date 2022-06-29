Pitt County Schools to increase teacher signing bonuses

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Schools is increasing its sign-on bonus for new teachers hired for the 2022-23 school year.

The school system says the bonus will begin with a minimum of $2,500 and range to $4,000 for “certain priority schools and exceptional children positions” within the system.

WITN is told that the signing incentive boost was formally approved at a special-called school board meeting Wednesday.

PCS says that in addition to certified teachers, newly-hired social workers and counselors also would be eligible for a level one $2,500 sign-on bonus.

New teachers at 13 designated priority schools will get a level two $4,000 bonus. PCS says these schools are Ayden Middle, Belvoir Elementary, C.M. Eppes Middle, Creekside Elementary, E.B. Aycock Middle, Falkland Elementary, Farmville Middle, Grifton Elementary, Lakeforest Elementary, Northwest Elementary, Wahl-Coates Elementary, South Greenville Elementary, and Wellcome Middle.

According to Dr. Kristi Rhone, PCS assistant superintendent of human resources, the majority of the funding for the bonuses would come from Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds.

“As long as we have ESSER funds available, we would like to have the opportunity to try to incentivize new teachers and new staff members,” Rhone said. “Our hope is that the signing bonuses will allow us to keep attracting the best educators to our district and ensure that we continue to foster student growth and success.”

PCS says the sign-on bonus agreement is an addendum to the standard North Carolina Department of Public Instruction salary schedule that new teachers get when committing to a job with the Pitt County Schools Board of Education. The prepaid bonuses are based on a 10-month schedule and the prepaid amount is determined by the date of hire.

Newly-hired teachers who have previously been given a sign-on bonus from the school system within the last two years are not eligible, according to PCS.

Finally, PCS says that if employment with them ends through action by the person or the school system, the pre-paid incentive must be repaid based on the prorated amount within the 30-day notice.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.