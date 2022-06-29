Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Leaf

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -This week’s Pet of the Week for June 29 is named after an iconic part of nature.

The medium to large Terrier mix’s name is Leaf, and he is sure to take root in your heart.

At almost two-years old the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina says he is a very sweet and affectionate boy.

Leaf has been in a foster home where he has proved well with other dogs, cats and kids.

If you wish to take Leaf home, visit the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina’s website.

