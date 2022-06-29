Advertisement

Man jailed in Pitt County for allegedly trying to kill someone

Jocquez Davis
Jocquez Davis(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Enfield man is behind bars in Pitt County for allegedly trying to kill someone.

Jocquez Davis was booked at the Pitt County jail Tuesday.

Davis has been charged with attempted first degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

He is on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

WITN has reached out to law enforcement officials for more information.

