Advertisement

Man charged after months long drug investigation

Man arrested on dozens of drug charges
Man arrested on dozens of drug charges(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing several charges after a two-month-long drug investigation.

In April 2022, detectives began receiving information that Michael Anderson, of Jacksonville, was distributing large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl, and heroin.

During their investigation, detectives were able to develop confidential sources and began conducting controlled purchases from Anderson at his Home.

Back on June 23, Onslow County Sheriff’s Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit helped Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit search Anderson’s home on Lake Cole Road in Jacksonville after a long narcotics investigation.

During the course of the search, detectives found the following items: seven (7) firearms, seven (7) pounds of marijuana, 205 grams of crystal meth, 68 grams of cocaine, 80 bags of THC edibles, 12 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, several prescription pills, and over $8,000 dollars in cash.

Anderson is now facing the following charges:

  • Trafficking Heroin (15 Counts)
  • Trafficking Methamphetamine (5 Counts)
  • Sell and deliver Schedule II (3 Counts)
  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II (2 Counts)
  • Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana (2 counts)
  • Trafficking Cocaine (2 Counts)
  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I
  • Manufacture Schedule I
  • Manufacture Marijuana
  • Possession with intent to distribute Schedule VI
  • Possession of Firearm by Felon
  • Conspiracy to traffic heroin
  • Conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin

Anderson was arrested and placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $2,016,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This black bear was spotted early this morning in several Greenville neighborhoods.
WATCH: Large black bear spotted in Greenville near ECU campus
Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture
Shafika Gwynn
Mom charged after 4-year-old son accidentally shoots self
Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
WANTED: Couple spends thousands using stolen credit card
Roanoke Rapids police say Vivian Pompliano is facing three more counts of exploitation of...
Auto repair shop owner facing more elder exploitation charges

Latest News

Beaufort County emergency services director continues to make progress after serious motorcycle crash
POWERBALL
Craven County man wins $150,000 playing Powerball
WITN near surface smoke map
Inland Eastern Carolina waking up to the smell of smoke from Hyde County fire
Hospital Drive has been renamed Ray Leggett Way, in honor of the retiring CEO of CarolinaEast
CarolinaEast CEO celebrated ahead of retirement