Man charged after months long drug investigation

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing several charges after a two-month-long drug investigation.

In April 2022, detectives began receiving information that Michael Anderson, of Jacksonville, was distributing large amounts of crystal meth, fentanyl, and heroin.

During their investigation, detectives were able to develop confidential sources and began conducting controlled purchases from Anderson at his Home.

Back on June 23, Onslow County Sheriff’s Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit helped Jacksonville Police Department’s Special Operations Unit search Anderson’s home on Lake Cole Road in Jacksonville after a long narcotics investigation.

During the course of the search, detectives found the following items: seven (7) firearms, seven (7) pounds of marijuana, 205 grams of crystal meth, 68 grams of cocaine, 80 bags of THC edibles, 12 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms, several prescription pills, and over $8,000 dollars in cash.

Anderson is now facing the following charges:

Trafficking Heroin (15 Counts)

Trafficking Methamphetamine (5 Counts)

Sell and deliver Schedule II (3 Counts)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II (2 Counts)

Possession with intent to distribute Marijuana (2 counts)

Trafficking Cocaine (2 Counts)

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I

Manufacture Schedule I

Manufacture Marijuana

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule VI

Possession of Firearm by Felon

Conspiracy to traffic heroin

Conspiracy to sell and deliver heroin

Anderson was arrested and placed in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $2,016,000 secured bond.

