Inland Eastern Carolina waking up to the smell of smoke from Hyde County brush fire

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Many inland county residents are waking up to the smell of smoke Wednesday morning traveling West from the Hyde County brush fire.

This morning winds have begun to move out of the east pushing the smoke west along the HWY 264 corridor.

Later in the afternoon, winds will shift to the southeast sending smoke northwestward of Hyde County.

The later day switch in wind direction will impact areas around Washington, Martin, Bertie and surrounding counties.

Wind speeds range from six to 12 miler per hour.

Today’s rain showers could help dry conditions, however chances for showers around the brush fire are sparse.

According to North Carolina Forest Service, the fire is impacting 1,938 acres and is 24% contained.

