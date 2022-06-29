FRCE introducing new helicopter blade system

CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Fleet Readiness Center East is introducing a new system for balancing helicopter blades that will save the base about $18 million.

The facility says the new system will be for the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter that arrives for rework. The new balancing system will save money by eliminating the need for building a new testing facility.

We’re told that helicopter rotor blades must be balanced to reduce vibration that can stress the helicopter’s airframe. Usually, FRCE deals with this balancing by using the facility’s Helicopter Blade Balance Facility (whirl tower) to simulate the blade’s performance in flight.

However, the CH-53K blade needs a whirl tower with more size and horsepower than the one at FRCE. This is where the universal static balance fixture, or USBF, comes in.

“The USBF fixture creates a virtual master where the known parameters, dimensions and characteristics of the master blade are entered into the software,” Joshua Peedin, senior rotor systems engineer for the H-53 Fleet Support Team said.

Engineers say the preplanning with the USBF will help eliminate the time and money spent on unsuccessful repairs.

“A great deal of effort has gone into procuring this system, and it’s gratifying to see evidence that we’re going in the right direction,” Peedin said.

