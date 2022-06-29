Advertisement

Fourth of July weekend fireworks & festivals happening across Eastern Carolina

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
N.C. (WITN) - Towns and cities across Eastern Carolina will be shooting off fireworks and holding celebrations for Independence Day this upcoming weekend.

Here is a list of some of the events happening across the East this weekend:

ONSLOW COUNTY:

Onslow County is holding the 38th annual Freedom Festival at Onslow Pines Park Monday, July 4th, from 3-9 p.m. Fireworks will go off at 9 p.m.

KINSTON:

Kinston is holding the Great American Cookout at Harmony Hall in downtown Kinston on Monday, July 4th from 6-9 p.m.

MOREHEAD CITY:

Morehead City Parks and Recreation and the Town of Morehead City are holding an event on Monday, July 4th from 7-10 p.m. in Jaycee Park, 807 Shepard Street. Fireworks will go off at 9 p.m.

NEW BERN:

The City of New Bern is holding an Independence Day celebration at Lawson Creek Park, 1309 Country Club Road, on Monday, July 4th, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks will go off at about 9:15 p.m.

WESTERN CARTERET:

The towns of Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle, and Peletier are holding a fireworks celebration on Sunday, July 3rd, beginning at 6 p.m. Fireworks will go off at 9 p.m. Fireworks can be viewed from locations seen here.

GREENVILLE:

The City of Greenville is hosting an Independence Day celebration on Monday, July 4th at the Town Common. Fireworks will go off at about 9:15 p.m.

WASHINGTON:

Washington is hosting a 4th of July celebration in downtown Washington at Mac Hodges Festival Park. Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

If your town or city has a fireworks/festival planned, please submit the information to desk@witn.com.

