Fire crews say mulch fire still burning in Nashville; residents may see smoke for days

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mulch is still burning in Nashville after several large mulch fires broke out Tuesday afternoon, according to fire crews.

The Town of Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to a reported fire at 379 Kamlar Road at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Once they arrived, firefighters found three large mulch piles burning along with a mulching machine.

We’re told that fire suppression efforts were made to save the mulching machine and to stop any spread of fire into an adjacent wood line.

The North Carolina Forestry Service used a dozer to cut a containment line around the property, and overnight, a crew monitored the piles while Kamlar Corporation employees worked to remove parts of the piles.

As of 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, the fire department and forestry service were still on the scene of the fire helping to put it out and remove any burning mulch.

Fire crews say residents of Nashville and surrounding communities may still “see and smell smoke for a few days.” Twelve agencies in total have worked to help deal with the fires.

