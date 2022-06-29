Final Concert on the Common show coming Thursday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The fifth and final show for the spring and summer series Concert on the Common will take place at the Greenville Toyota Amphitheater Thursday.

The concert, which features Chicago Rewired, will take place, of course, at the Greenville Town Common.

Chicago Rewired, which is a tribute band honoring Chicago, will begin performing at 6 p.m.

The tribute band will perform hits like Make Me Smile, Beginnings, Saturday in the Park, and more.

Chicago Rewired was originally supposed to perform at the concert series in May, but the event was rained out.

Food trucks and beer sales will open on First Street at 5:30 p.m. and the band will take the stage at 6 p.m.

Inner Banks Media’s radio stations will present the series with the help of the Greenville Junior League and the City of Greenville.

“This is another band that everyone will be able to sing along with which makes these shows so much fun,” Henry Hinton, Inner Bank Media president said. “Hearing those great songs with that classic horn section is going to be really exciting.”

