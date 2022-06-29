ECU athletes set to be compensated for their name, image & likeness

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The opportunity for a payday for student-athletes is a hot topic right now thanks to a group of East Carolina University athletic donors called Team Boneyard.

As the competitive landscape of college athletics changes, and new opportunities from the National Collegiate Athletic Association are being introduced, ECU is eager to remain invested.

“With name image and likeness being something that is important to student athletes and now enabled by the NCAA, for ECU to remain competitive, we’ve got to have a capability. It’s important for recruiting, it’s important for retention of athletes, and it’s an important capability in today’s world,” Vern Davenport, a Team Boneyard founding member said.

Businesses in Carteret County, including a belt company, have already expressed their interest in getting involved with ECU’s football team.

“They’re also active on the football team, getting some players there to wear their belts and make a number of social media posts about their belts, and we will see where it goes, but those opportunities did not exist for businesses before NIL and our collective came along,” Burt said.

While the collective is not directly associated with the university, ECU Athletic Director Jon Gilbert has already expressed his excitement surrounding the initiative.

“We are fortunate to have tremendous supporters of ECU Athletics. The name, image and likeness deals are part of the new collegiate landscape we continue to navigate, and we are seeing NIL deals that benefit our outstanding student-athletes. Our department has a committee that ensures individuals and groups like Team Boneyard who want to engage in this space are educated on the rules and what the laws are.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.