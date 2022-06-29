Advertisement

ECU athletes set to be compensated for their name, image & likeness

ECU Athletes set to be compensated for their name, image, and likeness
By Ellie Davis
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 6:51 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The opportunity for a payday for student-athletes is a hot topic right now thanks to a group of East Carolina University athletic donors called Team Boneyard.

As the competitive landscape of college athletics changes, and new opportunities from the National Collegiate Athletic Association are being introduced, ECU is eager to remain invested.

“With name image and likeness being something that is important to student athletes and now enabled by the NCAA, for ECU to remain competitive, we’ve got to have a capability. It’s important for recruiting, it’s important for retention of athletes, and it’s an important capability in today’s world,” Vern Davenport, a Team Boneyard founding member said.

Businesses in Carteret County, including a belt company, have already expressed their interest in getting involved with ECU’s football team.

“They’re also active on the football team, getting some players there to wear their belts and make a number of social media posts about their belts, and we will see where it goes, but those opportunities did not exist for businesses before NIL and our collective came along,” Burt said.

While the collective is not directly associated with the university, ECU Athletic Director Jon Gilbert has already expressed his excitement surrounding the initiative.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture
This black bear was spotted early this morning in several Greenville neighborhoods.
WATCH: Large black bear spotted in Greenville near ECU campus
Shafika Gwynn
Woman charged after 4-year-old child accidentally shoots self
Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
WANTED: Couple spends thousands using stolen credit card
Roanoke Rapids police say Vivian Pompliano is facing three more counts of exploitation of...
Auto repair shop owner facing more elder exploitation charges

Latest News

ECU baseball coach named to Collegiate National Team staff
ECU baseball's Zach Agnos
ECU baseball’s Zach Agnos named to Baseball America’s All-American second team
American Athletic Conference announces six new additions to join in July 2023
Former ECU baseball player Erik Bakich earns 300th win at his former school. Currently the head...
Former ECU player Bakich leaves Michigan to coach Clemson