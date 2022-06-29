Deputies searching for stolen pig cooker

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina deputies are asking for help finding a stolen pig cooker.

On Tuesday night, Halifax County deputies were called to the 4000 block of Highway 48 in Roanoke Rapids after some noticed their pig cooker was gone.

The Sheriff’s Office is now asking for help from the community in locating the cooker. It is described as a baby blue in color custom cooker.

If located or seen contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-8201, Halifax County Crime Stoppers 252-583-4444, or the P3 tips app.

