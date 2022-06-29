Craven County man wins $150,000 playing Powerball

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Craven County man won thousands Wednesday on a Powerball ticket.

Kennie Jones won a $150,000 prize on a $3 Power Play ticket.

His ticket matched numbers on four white balls in Saturday’s drawing where he won $50,000 which tripled when the 3X multiplier hit.

Jones bought the lucky ticket from the Breeze Thru on East Street in Pittsboro.

He took home the prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters which was $106,516 after tax.

The Powerball jackpot now tops $350 millions.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.