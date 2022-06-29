Advertisement

Craven County man wins $150,000 playing Powerball

POWERBALL
POWERBALL
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A Craven County man won thousands Wednesday on a Powerball ticket.

Kennie Jones won a $150,000 prize on a $3 Power Play ticket.

His ticket matched numbers on four white balls in Saturday’s drawing where he won $50,000 which tripled when the 3X multiplier hit.

Jones bought the lucky ticket from the Breeze Thru on East Street in Pittsboro.

He took home the prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters which was $106,516 after tax.

The Powerball jackpot now tops $350 millions.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This black bear was spotted early this morning in several Greenville neighborhoods.
WATCH: Large black bear spotted in Greenville near ECU campus
Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture
Shafika Gwynn
Mom charged after 4-year-old son accidentally shoots self
Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
WANTED: Couple spends thousands using stolen credit card
Roanoke Rapids police say Vivian Pompliano is facing three more counts of exploitation of...
Auto repair shop owner facing more elder exploitation charges

Latest News

Beaufort County emergency services director continues to make progress after serious motorcycle crash
Man arrested on dozens of drug charges
Man charged after months long drug investigation
WITN near surface smoke map
Inland Eastern Carolina waking up to the smell of smoke from Hyde County fire
Hospital Drive has been renamed Ray Leggett Way, in honor of the retiring CEO of CarolinaEast
CarolinaEast CEO celebrated ahead of retirement