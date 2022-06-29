Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Isolated rain drops expected today before hot temps return

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A few showers will fall today as Monday’s cold front remains stalled over South Carolina. Highs will reach the low 80s for counties south of HWY 264 while counties north of the highway will see increased sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Less than a tenth of an inch is expected on average. The rain will favor southern counties while central and north counties could stay entirely dry. Clouds will clear into the evening so - especially in our western counties - we should have a lovely sunset this evening due to the unfortunate smoke.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and sunny as a high pressure system stays parked up to our north-northeast. A sea-breeze shower may develop Thursday but no other rain is anticipated. Air temperatures will return to our seasonal norms, reaching the upper 80s with a few brief, low-90s in the afternoons. Once the high moves over Newfoundland (expected to happen Saturday), a cold front will drop in to take its place. This will increase the instability over the state, creating a chance of pop up afternoon storms that will last through next Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies will be present through the morning hours with storms showing up a few hours before sunset and lingering a few hours after. Yes, this does mean the 4th of July weekend will come with isolated thunderstorms so if you had planned on outdoor celebrations, be prepared to seek shelter intermittently.

Wednesday

Partly sunny with slight chance of scattered PM storms and a high of 84. Wind: NE-SE 5. Rain chance: 30% mainly for our southern counties.

Thursday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 88. Wind S 5-10.

Friday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 90. Wind S 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny morning with scattered showers late. High of 87. Wind: SW 10. Rain chance: 20%

Sunday

Partly sunny with isolated shower possible. High of 88. Rain chance: 40%.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.