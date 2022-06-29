CarolinaEast CEO celebrated ahead of retirement

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - The longtime CEO of an Eastern North Carolina healthcare company is being celebrated by his employees as he prepares to retire at the end of this month.

Ray Leggett, who has served as the CEO of CarolinaEast health system for 14 years is set to retire following his last day on the job June 30.

Leggett has been with the company for 32 years in total, and has been celebrated by his staff for his leadership and compassion.

Under his leadership, Craven Regional Medical Center expanded into into the multi-facility CarolinaEast Health System as it’s known today.

Hundreds of letters were written by staff and presented to Leggett to thank him for his years of service and leadership.

In addition to the letters of thanks, the CarolinaEast Board of Directors made the decision to change the name of Hospital Drive to Ray Leggett Way, in order to honor his legacy for years to come following his retirement.

Leggett will be succeeded by Michael Smith as CEO/President of CarolinaEast on July 1.

