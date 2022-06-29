Advertisement

CarolinaEast CEO celebrated ahead of retirement

Hospital Drive has been renamed Ray Leggett Way, in honor of the retiring CEO of CarolinaEast
Hospital Drive has been renamed Ray Leggett Way, in honor of the retiring CEO of CarolinaEast(CarolinaEast Health System)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - The longtime CEO of an Eastern North Carolina healthcare company is being celebrated by his employees as he prepares to retire at the end of this month.

Ray Leggett, who has served as the CEO of CarolinaEast health system for 14 years is set to retire following his last day on the job June 30.

Leggett has been with the company for 32 years in total, and has been celebrated by his staff for his leadership and compassion.

Under his leadership, Craven Regional Medical Center expanded into into the multi-facility CarolinaEast Health System as it’s known today.

Hundreds of letters were written by staff and presented to Leggett to thank him for his years of service and leadership.

In addition to the letters of thanks, the CarolinaEast Board of Directors made the decision to change the name of Hospital Drive to Ray Leggett Way, in order to honor his legacy for years to come following his retirement.

Leggett will be succeeded by Michael Smith as CEO/President of CarolinaEast on July 1.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This black bear was spotted early this morning in several Greenville neighborhoods.
WATCH: Large black bear spotted in Greenville near ECU campus
Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture
Shafika Gwynn
Mom charged after 4-year-old son accidentally shoots self
Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
WANTED: Couple spends thousands using stolen credit card
Roanoke Rapids police say Vivian Pompliano is facing three more counts of exploitation of...
Auto repair shop owner facing more elder exploitation charges

Latest News

WITN near surface smoke map
Inland Eastern Carolina waking up to the smell of smoke from Hyde County brush fire
Pet of the Week: Leaf
Pet of the Week: Leaf
Jocquez Davis
Man jailed in Pitt County for allegedly trying to kill someone
Pet of the Week: Leaf
Pet of the Week: Leaf