Bertie County woman charged after dead & neglected dogs discovered

Cherelle Askew was arrested on seven misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals by Bertie County deputies.(PETA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WINDSOR, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina woman is facing multiple counts of animal cruelty after authorities say they found neglected dogs chained up on her property.

Cherelle Askew was arrested on seven misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals by Bertie County deputies.

PETA said the woman’s arrest happened after they filed a complaint with deputies.

The animal rights organization says one dog, a pit bull named Minnie, died. PETA workers found her skeletal remains, still chained, inside her doghouse. A necropsy revealed the dog died of “starvation and extreme neglect,” according to a news release

PETA said they worked with Askew, educating her about the dogs’ basic needs and even providing the woman with free food and doghouses.

The organization said after months of urging, deputies finally removed four surviving dogs from the woman’s property on Governor’s Road.

“Minnie and her yardmates languished, chained up like old bicycles in a backyard, and countless other dogs are in danger of suffering a similar fate,” says PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch. “PETA is urging Bertie County officials to ban 24/7 tethering of dogs, which is the best way to help ensure that no other animals suffer as these dogs did.”

Askew has a court date for next Wednesday on the seven charges.

