Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office offering house checks

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Holiday weekends are known for people going out of town, and with AAA predicting a record number of travelers for the Fourth of July, one sheriff’s office in Eastern Carolina is prepared to keep an eye out.

WITN talked to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies about how the house checks they offer and why preventing crimes of opportunity can make sure people return to their homes just as they left them.

“When we say we serve and protect, it’s not just to protect lives; it’s also to protect property as well,” Lt. Kelly Cox said.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office takes that motto seriously. One way they’re doing that is through house checks. As Dep. Mario Artis explains, it may be as simple as a quick glance in the windows or a wiggle of a doorknob.

“Each homeowner list gets checked day and night at different times. They’re not the same time every day, so if somebody out there is watching, they don’t know when we’re coming,” Artis said.

The checks offer homeowners the peace of mind people don’t always have when they leave home. Beaufort County homeowners are taking advantage of it.

“There were about 500 house checks from this time last year until now,” Cox said.

With the weekend of Fourth of July around the corner, Cox wants people to know how easy it is to add your address to the list.

“This is a free service offered by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. We just want the residents of Beaufort County to know that when they do leave, we’re still gonna be looking after their home and their property,” Cox said.

The benefits aren’t just for homeowners either. Cox said it helps grow the department, too.

“They also help our community watch programs, as deputies get out and people in neighborhoods see us out and about, it can also help build that rapport,” Cox said.

The checks can be for business owners too. All you have to do is call the department and they’ll get your address on the list. You can also email Cox at kcox@co.beaufort.nc.us.

He will ask you for your contact information and if you have anything specific you want them to keep an eye out for when you’re gone. In addition, they will request the dates you plan to be gone.

