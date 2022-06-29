Beaufort County emergency services director continues to make progress after serious motorcycle crash

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County emergency services director is making progress more than a week after being critically injured in a motorcycle crash.

Family members say Carnie Hedgepeth was completely taken off the ventilator for two hours Tuesday morning and medical staff at ECU Health Medical Center plan to increase the frequency that he’s off the machine.

Hedgepeth was driving his motorcycle on Mozingo Road in Pitt County last Monday evening when troopers say a car pulled out in front of him from a side road.

Joshua Joyner has been charged by troopers with failure to yield and driving while license revoked.

Hedgepeth still has not opened his eyes, according to the family, but he continues to respond to pain stimulus tests.

