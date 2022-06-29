Advertisement

Beaufort County emergency services director continues to make progress after serious motorcycle crash

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County emergency services director is making progress more than a week after being critically injured in a motorcycle crash.

Family members say Carnie Hedgepeth was completely taken off the ventilator for two hours Tuesday morning and medical staff at ECU Health Medical Center plan to increase the frequency that he’s off the machine.

Hedgepeth was driving his motorcycle on Mozingo Road in Pitt County last Monday evening when troopers say a car pulled out in front of him from a side road.

Joshua Joyner has been charged by troopers with failure to yield and driving while license revoked.

Hedgepeth still has not opened his eyes, according to the family, but he continues to respond to pain stimulus tests.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This black bear was spotted early this morning in several Greenville neighborhoods.
WATCH: Large black bear spotted in Greenville near ECU campus
Eastern Carolina’s most famous chef launches new venture
Shafika Gwynn
Mom charged after 4-year-old son accidentally shoots self
Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
WANTED: Couple spends thousands using stolen credit card
Roanoke Rapids police say Vivian Pompliano is facing three more counts of exploitation of...
Auto repair shop owner facing more elder exploitation charges

Latest News

POWERBALL
Craven County man wins $150,000 playing Powerball
Man arrested on dozens of drug charges
Man charged after months long drug investigation
WITN near surface smoke map
Inland Eastern Carolina waking up to the smell of smoke from Hyde County fire
Hospital Drive has been renamed Ray Leggett Way, in honor of the retiring CEO of CarolinaEast
CarolinaEast CEO celebrated ahead of retirement