WANTED: Couple spends thousands using stolen credit card

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police are looking for two people who used a stolen credit card, spending thousands of dollars.

Roanoke Rapids police say a man and woman went into a Lowes Home Improvement store and used a credit card that was not theirs. They spent over $2,000. They then went to CVS and spent $400.

The police department is trying to identify these individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, Patrolman First Class J.B. Melvin at (252)533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.

