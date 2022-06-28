Advertisement

WANTED: Couple spends thousands using stolen credit card

Suspects wanted for credit card fraud
Suspects wanted for credit card fraud(Roanoke Rapids Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police are looking for two people who used a stolen credit card, spending thousands of dollars.

Roanoke Rapids police say a man and woman went into a Lowes Home Improvement store and used a credit card that was not theirs. They spent over $2,000. They then went to CVS and spent $400.

The police department is trying to identify these individuals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, Patrolman First Class J.B. Melvin at (252)533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Pitt County
Sheetz lowering gas prices for July 4th holiday season
Alicia A. Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.
Firefighter dies while teaching water rescue course in North Carolina
Shakeem Dolphin / Saul Hernandez / Antonio Lewis
Three men get prison time for separate drug crimes in Eastern Carolina
A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Coppage
SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
48 migrants die after trailer abandoned in Texas heat
Carteret County school board special called meeting
Carteret County schools approves door monitoring access control system
Police Tape
Teen charged in drive-by shooting that injured toddler in Goldsboro
Four men were arrested in Nash County on a variety of charges including drug possession.
DEPUTIES: Men charged with trafficking Heroin and other drugs out of home