Uptown Greenville parking plan gets the OK from city council

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - City Council leaders are moving forward with a project in Greenville that will change the price of visiting the Uptown Greenville area.

During the public comment period, direct addresses to the council showed some people disagreed with what was on the table.

“It’s unfair and it has created a sense of fear for loss of business once it is enforced,” said Jana Palmiter, an employee of Starlight Café on 5th Street.

In a 4-1 vote, with Will Bell not in attendance and Marion Blackburn in opposition, the plan was approved.

From 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., parking on the street of the Uptown district will be free for the first hour and one dollar an hour after that for up to three hours.

In surface lots during those times, the first hour is free and each hour after that is 75 cents.

For residents and workers of the Uptown area, there are a few options when it comes to leasing a parking spot.

Those who live Uptown can pay $70.00 a month for a reserved space or $50.00 a month for unreserved space.

Business owners and employees will pay $20.00 a month per driver.

The leasing rates are a stark year over jump of 220% for workers and 700% for residents with an E-tag permit.

“Now, it’s not the $75.00 for the blanket E-tag,” said Deputy City Manager Michael Cowin, “This is still much more affordable to lease Uptown and live Uptown than they would see in a private lot.”

The pricing still has opposition.

“The city of Greenville claims to support and be an area where small businesses thrive,” said Palmiter. “Please consider the effects in the small businesses downtown and the hundreds of employees who depend on them for their livelihood, such as myself.”

Even with that kind of opposition, the plan will take effect next year.

Applications for residential leases and employer permits will be open in November 2022.

The new rates will begin for street and surface lot parking in January 2023.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.