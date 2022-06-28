Sports Spotlight: Ryder Anderson leads team to Greenville Little League City Championship

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Little League City Championship was played last Saturday and 12-year-old shortstop Ryder Anderson’s performance helped his team walk away with the win.

There was no shortage of support for Anderson as he was at the plate for the big game.

“Let’s go Ryder, let’s go Ryder!” fans of Anderson and his team, Truist, cheered.

As he enters his tenth season playing baseball, Anderson has no lack of confidence. He shared that he couldn’t imagine spending his Saturdays any other way.

“Since I was two, I’ve loved to play the game.”

Anderson’s performance this season has set him apart from many other players. While he plays both shortstop and pitcher, his favorite part of the sport is batting.

Anderson said he had ten home runs this season, and as for the Greenville Little League City Championship series, he had no trouble hitting it out of the park.

“I’ve hit like four or five home runs this tournament,” Anderson said. “I’ve been hitting really good this year.”

Baseball comes naturally to the Anderson family. For head coach Brayom Anderson’s boys, some of their first steps were taken at a ballpark.

“Ryder, he’s all in,” Brayom Anderson says of his son. “They’ve been out here since they were in diapers, running around these same bases since they could run and walk.”

Both son and father expressed how excited they are to see how Ryder Anderson’s game develops over time.

With the opportunity for high school ball approaching, their eyes are set on an even bigger picture: college baseball.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.