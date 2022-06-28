Search for suspect continues after police officer injured in overnight NoDa shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The search for a suspect continues after a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer was shot in the area of North Davidson Street in northeast Charlotte early Tuesday morning, authorities said.

According to CMPD, the shooting happened on East 36th Street in NoDa.

#BREAKING CMPD officers confirm a shooting on East 36th St in NoDa, w/ early reports that an officer was shot. This situation is developing, and we’ll be hearing from officials shortly. @WBTV_News This Morning will have the details we’ve gathered at 4:30a. https://t.co/fjU5bHsfFr pic.twitter.com/u5p08cChGi — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) June 28, 2022

During a briefing shortly before 5 a.m., CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said the officer was struck in the leg. He added that the officer is in stable condition at the hospital.

According to Jennings, officers were responding to a disturbance call at The Blind Pig in NoDa around 2:30 a.m., where there was an issue with a patron. The chief said at least one shot was fired outside of the business.

Jennings said there is currently no indication that officers returned fire. He added that they aren’t sure if the patron at the center of the disturbance call is the same one who opened fire, but authorities are treating him as a person of interest and do want to speak to him.

“My hope is that we will be able to hold the shooter accountable for shooting our officer,” Jennings said.

One witness said he was closing down a bar he was working at when he heard the shots.

“All of a sudden we hear pops around the corner and then two police officers ran up. One was carrying a rifle, one had a handgun and they asked where it came from,” witness Andrew Green said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS and speak directly to a detective.

