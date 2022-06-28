POLICE: Large black bear spotted in Greenville near ECU campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say its animal protective services unit was alerted to a large black bear Tuesday morning near East Carolina University’s campus.

The Greenville Police Department said the black bear was spotted in the area of East 10th Street and East Wright Road.

Spokesperson Kristen Hunter says there have been more recent reports of the bear now being closer to 5th Street and the Greenway.

We’re told the bear does not pose a threat and no one has reported any interaction with it.

Anyone who sees a bear should call police at 252-329-4300.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.