POLICE: Large black bear spotted in Greenville near ECU campus

This is a stock photo of a black bear, NOT the black bear that was spotted in Greenville...
This is a stock photo of a black bear, NOT the black bear that was spotted in Greenville Tuesday, June 28th, 2022.(Jillian Cooper/Getty Images via Canva)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say its animal protective services unit was alerted to a large black bear Tuesday morning near East Carolina University’s campus.

The Greenville Police Department said the black bear was spotted in the area of East 10th Street and East Wright Road.

Spokesperson Kristen Hunter says there have been more recent reports of the bear now being closer to 5th Street and the Greenway.

We’re told the bear does not pose a threat and no one has reported any interaction with it.

Anyone who sees a bear should call police at 252-329-4300.

