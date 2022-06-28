Advertisement

Police: Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort

Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead...
Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in May.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in May.

Authorities did not provide further details on Tuesday, saying only the deaths were still under investigation.

The victims were a couple from Tennessee and a man from Florida whose wife was hospitalized.

The couples were staying in separate villas next to each other in the same building at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on the island of Exuma. It was not clear if the villas had carbon monoxide detectors and if they did, whether they were working.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Pitt County
Sheetz lowering gas prices for July 4th holiday season
Shakeem Dolphin / Saul Hernandez / Antonio Lewis
Three men get prison time for separate drug crimes in Eastern Carolina
Alicia A. Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.
Firefighter dies while teaching water rescue course in North Carolina
A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Coppage
SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

Latest News

In wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledges...
Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight
Carteret County Public Schools beef up safety measures.
Carteret County public schools to beef up security systems
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
France’s Macron says Russia can’t win in Ukraine after strike on mall