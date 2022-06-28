Advertisement

Teen charged in drive-by shooting that injured toddler in Goldsboro

Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A new suspect has been charged in the drive-by shooting that injured a three-year-old child earlier this month in Goldsboro.

On June 24, the Goldsboro Police Department filed attempted murder charges against a 13-year-old boy in connection with the shooting.

The Goldsboro Police Department said that at about 11:00 am on June 16, officers responded to a shooting in the block of 900 Hugh Street. When they arrived, they found a toddler in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the child was taken to a nearby hospital and then brought to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

On June 27, the teen turned himself in and was transported into secure custody, and will have his first appearance in court on June 30.

He has been charged with four counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury, and four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle.

Tyrik Joyner, 26, was also arrested for the shooting. He was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle causing serious bodily injury, and four counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied motor vehicle.

The investigation into the shooting so far has found that at the time of the shooting, the child was in a vehicle driven by their parents, Monquize Davis and Juaneneshia Armstrong, on Slocumb Street. The shooter was in a separate vehicle and shot from that vehicle into Davis and Armstrong’s vehicle with the child inside.

We’re told that the child was the only person struck by gunfire. Neither parent was injured.

Joyner was given a $2.75 million secured bond.

