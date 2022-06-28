Mom charged after 4-year-old son accidentally shoots self

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids woman has been charged in connection with the accidental shooting death of her 4-year-old son.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office says Shafika Gwynn, 39, was arrested Monday and charged with failing to store a firearm to protect minors.

Deputies say the charges are the result of her 4-year-old son’s accidental shooting death on May 20th on Delta Drive just outside of Roanoke Rapids.

WITN is told Gwynn posted bond and has a July 20th court date.

