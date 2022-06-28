Advertisement

Maternal mortality rate spiked during COVID-19, study says

Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maternal mortality spiked in the US during the COVID-19 pandemic.(Pixabay)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More pregnant women died during the first year of the pandemic than in the two years before the pandemic.

Between April 2020 and December 2020, there were 25 maternal deaths for every 100,000 live births compared to 19 deaths between 2018 and the beginning of 2020.

The latest stats come from a study published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Network Open.

The increase was especially high among Hispanic and Black women.

Researchers say the primary reason for this wasn’t COVID-19, it was other things like “viral diseases, infections, respiratory issues and diabetes.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Pitt County
Sheetz lowering gas prices for July 4th holiday season
Shakeem Dolphin / Saul Hernandez / Antonio Lewis
Three men get prison time for separate drug crimes in Eastern Carolina
Alicia A. Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.
Firefighter dies while teaching water rescue course in North Carolina
A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Coppage
SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

Latest News

Prior to Jan. 6, Giuliani said Trump would be going to the Capitol and "it's going to be...
Former White House aide recalls Giuliani talking before Jan. 6
Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide, gave an insider view of the days before the Jan. 6...
Former aide: Trump tried to grab steering wheel from Secret Service agent after 1/6 rally
This black bear was spotted early this morning in several Greenville neighborhoods.
WATCH: Large black bear spotted in Greenville near ECU campus
CVS and Rite Aid announced the limiting purchases of emergency contraception due to an increase...
CVS, Rite Aid limiting Plan B purchases following surge
Ghislaine Maxwell faces the likelihood of years in prison when she is sentenced for helping the...
Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years for helping Epstein