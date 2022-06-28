‘It’s very concerning’; hemp farmers fear that hemp & CBD could become illegal

N.C. (WITN) - In 2015, the state of North Carolina legalized hemp through a pilot program.

The program’s expiration date is rapidly approaching, leaving those who grow the plant in a tough spot.

June 30th is the expiration date, meaning hemp will be illegal on July 1st unless state lawmakers act before then.

State representatives have removed pro-hemp language from the farm bill that kept CBD and hemp producers legal in the state of North Carolina.

“It doesn’t give entrepreneurs very much hope, as well as farmers as what our state holds us to,” Dennis Williams, Lazy Gator’s Hemp Farm owner said. “We bend over backwards every day to make a living, and these politicians get to go home at night when we are left holding a bag of how we are going to make ends meet off of their decisions.”

