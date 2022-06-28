Advertisement

‘It’s very concerning’; hemp farmers fear that hemp & CBD could become illegal

Eastern Carolina hemp farm
Eastern Carolina hemp farm(WITN)
By Ellie Davis
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

N.C. (WITN) - In 2015, the state of North Carolina legalized hemp through a pilot program.

The program’s expiration date is rapidly approaching, leaving those who grow the plant in a tough spot.

June 30th is the expiration date, meaning hemp will be illegal on July 1st unless state lawmakers act before then.

State representatives have removed pro-hemp language from the farm bill that kept CBD and hemp producers legal in the state of North Carolina.

“It doesn’t give entrepreneurs very much hope, as well as farmers as what our state holds us to,” Dennis Williams, Lazy Gator’s Hemp Farm owner said. “We bend over backwards every day to make a living, and these politicians get to go home at night when we are left holding a bag of how we are going to make ends meet off of their decisions.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Pitt County
Sheetz lowering gas prices for July 4th holiday season
Shakeem Dolphin / Saul Hernandez / Antonio Lewis
Three men get prison time for separate drug crimes in Eastern Carolina
Alicia A. Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.
Firefighter dies while teaching water rescue course in North Carolina
A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Coppage
SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
Medicaid expansion
Medicaid supporters discuss impact of potential state healthcare expansion
Carteret County Public Schools beef up safety measures.
Carteret County public schools to beef up security systems
State's hemp pilot program could expire Thursday
State's hemp pilot program could expire Thursday