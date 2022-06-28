Advertisement

Goldsboro man charged with forcible sex crime

Antonio McLean
Antonio McLean(Wayne County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A Goldsboro man was arrested Sunday after police say they were told a juvenile was sexually assaulted earlier that day.

The Goldsboro Police Department says 37-year-old Antonio McLean has been charged with second-degree forcible sex offense.

Police say on Sunday at about 3 p.m., officers went to Wayne UNC Health Care in reference to a sexual assault. The victim was taken to the emergency room by family members after they reported that the juvenile was sexually assaulted earlier in the morning by a person known to them.

WITN is told that at about 11 a.m. Tuesday, McLean turned himself in to police and was given a $100,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is set for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

