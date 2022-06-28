ECU baseball coach named to Collegiate National Team staff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -East Carolina University baseball coach has been named to the 2022 Collegiate National Team staff.

Head coach Cliff Godwin will serve as third base and hitting coach according to a release by USA Baseball Tuesday afternoon.

Godwin will make his second appearance on the Collegiate National Team after coaching third base for the 2018 squad which finished 12-3 with series wins over Chinese Taipei and Japan on U.S. soil and another over Cuba in Havana. He has also worked with the 2017 USA Baseball 14U National Development Program (NTDP).

Current Ole Miss Head Coach Mike Bianco was named National Team Manager. They will be joined by Xan Barksdale (LSU), Drew Bianco (LSU), Scott Brown (Vanderbilt), and Josh Holliday (Oklahoma State). Barksdale will serve as an assistant coach, while the trio of Bianco, Brown and Holliday will make their national team coaching debuts in 2022 and will serve as the team’s bullpen coach, pitching coach, and assistant coach respectively.

During his eight years at the helm of the program, Godwin has guided ECU to six NCAA Regional berths (2018, 2019, 2021, and 2022 Greenville Regional host), four Super Regional appearances, three American Athletic Conference regular season and three AAC Tournament crowns while posting a 304-151-1 (.668) overall record.

The Collegiate National Team Training Camp will begin on June 29 and will feature 48-50 of the best non-draft eligible college baseball players in the country. The athletes will compete in a five-game intrasquad series in North Carolina before the staff will name a final 26-man roster. Team USA will then travel to Haarlem, Netherlands, to compete in Honkballweek Haarlem.

