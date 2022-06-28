ECSU partnering with flight school & nonprofit to expand aviation education in state

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University is partnering with a flight school and nonprofit organization to expand aviation education opportunities in North Carolina.

The partnership between AeroX and Piedmont Flight Training is also focused on building an autonomous urban aircraft infrastructure in the state. This would include self-driving “flying cars” and special electric aircraft that can deliver goods without a pilot.

The university says the advanced air mobility market is expected to be $1.5 trillion by 2040.

Elizabeth City State University is the only university in North Carolina that offers a four-year Aviation Science and Unmanned Aircraft Systems degree. The university will now expand into the Winston-Salem region through an online program set up through Piedmont Flight Training.

AeroX will offer students in these programs two paid summer internships to provide experience with advanced air mobility equipment. The nonprofit was recently awarded $5 million from the North Carolina General Assembly to build an unmanned aircraft systems traffic management system in Winston-Salem.

“Over the past five years, North Carolina has established itself as a leader in drones with the first routine drone delivery operations in the nation happening here in our state,” Basil Yap, AeroX president and appointee to NASA’s Aeronautics Research and Technology Roundtable said.

“In addition, we conducted the first public air taxi – or flying car – demonstration in the nation. This collaboration between AeroX, ECSU, and Piedmont Flight Training ensures we are giving our communities the education and training to benefit from these advancements in aviation to help our state maintain its leadership role.”

ECSU Chancellor Karrie Dixon said the university has a phenomenal aviation science degree and the new collaboration allows them to offer the opportunity to other regions of the state.

The 10-year partnership began earlier this month and could be renewed in 2032.

