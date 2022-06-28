Advertisement

DO YOU KNOW US? Police looking for Greenville bike thieves

Greenville police said the two stole two bicycles from the home’s open garage.
Greenville police said the two stole two bicycles from the home’s open garage.(Greenville police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating a couple of bike thieves.

Greenville police released a photo from a home security camera that shows the two men.

It happened on June 20th at a home on Ripley Drive. Police said the two stole two bicycles from the home’s open garage.

If you know who the two men are you should call Greenville police at 252-329-3399.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

