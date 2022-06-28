DEPUTIES: Men charged with trafficking Heroin and other drugs out of home
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Four men have been charged with trafficking Heroin and other drugs out of a home in Nash County.
According to law enforcement, they’ve gotten several drug complaints at 1833 Toms Trail in Nash County where Elijah Caudle lives.
Throughout the investigation narcotics officials bought drugs from Caudle and others who they say are gang members. Deputies collected over 800 bindles/16 bricks of Heroin from the house with controlled buys.
After searching the home and cars they found three handguns, 200 bindles of Heroin, 40 Oxycodone pills and Marijuana.
Caudle was already on probation for previous firearm crimes.
Caudle was charged with the following:
- Six counts trafficking Heroin
- Five counts possession with intent to sell Heroin
- Five counts sell/deliver Heroin
- Three counts possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession with intent to sell schedule 11
- Possession with intent to sell Marijuana
- Eight counts maintaining a residence for controlled substance
He is under a $1,250,000 secured bond.
Raheim Williams was charged with the following:
- Two counts trafficking Heroin
- Three counts possession of a firearm by a felon
- Possession with intent to sell schedule 11
- Possession with intent to sell Marijuana
- Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance
Williams is under a $250,000 secured bond.
Martinez Burden was charged with the following:
- Two counts trafficking Heroin
- Possession with intent to sell schedule 11
- Possession with intent to sell Marijuana
- Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance
Burden is under a $125,000 secured bond.
Shallah Fenner was charged with the following:
- Two counts of trafficking Heroin
- Possession with intent to sell schedule 11
- Possession with intent to sell Marijuana
- Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance
Fenner is under a $125,000 secured bond.
