DEPUTIES: Men charged with trafficking Heroin and other drugs out of home

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Four men have been charged with trafficking Heroin and other drugs out of a home in Nash County.

According to law enforcement, they’ve gotten several drug complaints at 1833 Toms Trail in Nash County where Elijah Caudle lives.

Throughout the investigation narcotics officials bought drugs from Caudle and others who they say are gang members. Deputies collected over 800 bindles/16 bricks of Heroin from the house with controlled buys.

After searching the home and cars they found three handguns, 200 bindles of Heroin, 40 Oxycodone pills and Marijuana.

Caudle was already on probation for previous firearm crimes.

Caudle was charged with the following:

Six counts trafficking Heroin

Five counts possession with intent to sell Heroin

Five counts sell/deliver Heroin

Three counts possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession with intent to sell schedule 11

Possession with intent to sell Marijuana

Eight counts maintaining a residence for controlled substance

He is under a $1,250,000 secured bond.

Raheim Williams was charged with the following:

Two counts trafficking Heroin

Three counts possession of a firearm by a felon

Possession with intent to sell schedule 11

Possession with intent to sell Marijuana

Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance

Williams is under a $250,000 secured bond.

Martinez Burden was charged with the following:

Two counts trafficking Heroin

Possession with intent to sell schedule 11

Possession with intent to sell Marijuana

Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance

Burden is under a $125,000 secured bond.

Shallah Fenner was charged with the following:

Two counts of trafficking Heroin

Possession with intent to sell schedule 11

Possession with intent to sell Marijuana

Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance

Fenner is under a $125,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.