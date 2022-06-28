Advertisement

DEPUTIES: Men charged with trafficking Heroin and other drugs out of home

Four men were arrested in Nash County on a variety of charges including drug possession.
Four men were arrested in Nash County on a variety of charges including drug possession.(Nash County Sherrif's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Four men have been charged with trafficking Heroin and other drugs out of a home in Nash County.

According to law enforcement, they’ve gotten several drug complaints at 1833 Toms Trail in Nash County where Elijah Caudle lives.

Throughout the investigation narcotics officials bought drugs from Caudle and others who they say are gang members. Deputies collected over 800 bindles/16 bricks of Heroin from the house with controlled buys.

After searching the home and cars they found three handguns, 200 bindles of Heroin, 40 Oxycodone pills and Marijuana.

Caudle was already on probation for previous firearm crimes.

Caudle was charged with the following:

  • Six counts trafficking Heroin
  • Five counts possession with intent to sell Heroin
  • Five counts sell/deliver Heroin
  • Three counts possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession with intent to sell schedule 11
  • Possession with intent to sell Marijuana
  • Eight counts maintaining a residence for controlled substance

He is under a $1,250,000 secured bond.

Raheim Williams was charged with the following:

  • Two counts trafficking Heroin
  • Three counts possession of a firearm by a felon
  • Possession with intent to sell schedule 11
  • Possession with intent to sell Marijuana
  • Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance

Williams is under a $250,000 secured bond.

Martinez Burden was charged with the following:

  • Two counts trafficking Heroin
  • Possession with intent to sell schedule 11
  • Possession with intent to sell Marijuana
  • Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance

Burden is under a $125,000 secured bond.

Shallah Fenner was charged with the following:

  • Two counts of trafficking Heroin
  • Possession with intent to sell schedule 11
  • Possession with intent to sell Marijuana
  • Maintaining a residence for a controlled substance

Fenner is under a $125,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Pitt County
Sheetz lowering gas prices for July 4th holiday season
Alicia A. Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.
Firefighter dies while teaching water rescue course in North Carolina
Shakeem Dolphin / Saul Hernandez / Antonio Lewis
Three men get prison time for separate drug crimes in Eastern Carolina
A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Coppage
SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

Latest News

Police Tape
Teen charged in drive-by shooting that injured toddler in Goldsboro
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
Carteret County Schools
Carteret County schools to hold special called meeting
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, June 28th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, June 28th at 4:30am