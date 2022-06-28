Advertisement

Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies keep our temps cool

The cold front will push far enough south to keep rain chances low but not far enough to take away the cloud cover
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, June 28th at 4:30am
By Charlie Ironmonger
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mostly cloudy skies will keep the heat out of the East today. Highs yesterday made it to the mid to upper 80s, near average for this time of year. Today, we’ll spend most of the day in the upper 70s to low 80s. Not only will skies be cloudy, but a north-northeasterly breeze will also act as a coolant. Rain chances will be minimal for most due to the front sliding farther south than what our rain gauges needed. Rain chances will be up a bit on Wednesday (40%) before the front pulls away from the eastern seaboard.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and sunny as a high pressure system stays parked up to our north-northeast. Air temperatures will return to our seasonal norms, reaching the upper 80s in the afternoons. Once the high moves over Newfoundland (expected to happen Saturday), a cold front will drop in to take its place. This will increase the instability over the state, creating a chance of pop up afternoon storms that will last through next Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies will be present through the morning hours with storms showing up a few hours before sunset and lingering a few hours after. Yes, this does mean the 4th of July weekend will come with scattered thunderstorms, so if you had planned on outdoor celebrations, now is a good time to develop a plan B.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High near 82. Wind: NNE 6. Rain chance: 20%

Wednesday

Partly sunny with slight chance of scattered PM storms and a high of 84. Wind: NE-SE 5. Rain chance: 30%

Thursday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 88. Wind S 5-10.

Friday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 90. Wind S 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny morning with isolated afternoon storms. High of 87. Wind: SW 10.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Pitt County
Alicia A. Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.
Firefighter dies while teaching water rescue course in North Carolina
Sheetz lowering gas prices for July 4th holiday season
Shakeem Dolphin / Saul Hernandez / Antonio Lewis
Three men get prison time for separate drug crimes in Eastern Carolina
A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Coppage
SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

Latest News

First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, June 28th at 4:30am
First Alert Forecast for Tuesday, June 28th at 4:30am
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Tracking storms rolling through ENC
Uptown Greenville parking plan gets the OK from city council
Uptown Greenville parking plan gets the OK from city council