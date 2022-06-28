Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy skies keep our temps cool

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Mostly cloudy skies will keep the heat out of the East today. Highs yesterday made it to the mid to upper 80s, near average for this time of year. Today, we’ll spend most of the day in the upper 70s to low 80s. Not only will skies be cloudy, but a north-northeasterly breeze will also act as a coolant. Rain chances will be minimal for most due to the front sliding farther south than what our rain gauges needed. Rain chances will be up a bit on Wednesday (40%) before the front pulls away from the eastern seaboard.

Thursday and Friday will be dry and sunny as a high pressure system stays parked up to our north-northeast. Air temperatures will return to our seasonal norms, reaching the upper 80s in the afternoons. Once the high moves over Newfoundland (expected to happen Saturday), a cold front will drop in to take its place. This will increase the instability over the state, creating a chance of pop up afternoon storms that will last through next Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies will be present through the morning hours with storms showing up a few hours before sunset and lingering a few hours after. Yes, this does mean the 4th of July weekend will come with scattered thunderstorms, so if you had planned on outdoor celebrations, now is a good time to develop a plan B.

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High near 82. Wind: NNE 6. Rain chance: 20%

Wednesday

Partly sunny with slight chance of scattered PM storms and a high of 84. Wind: NE-SE 5. Rain chance: 30%

Thursday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 88. Wind S 5-10.

Friday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 90. Wind S 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny morning with isolated afternoon storms. High of 87. Wind: SW 10.

