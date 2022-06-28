Advertisement

Carteret County schools to hold special called meeting

Carteret County Schools
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina school system is set to hold a special meeting Tuesday to discuss controls on school doors and possibly extending the superintendent’s contract.

An item on the Carteret County school system’s agenda includes approving access controls on all school exterior doors. Also on the list, potentially extending current superintendent Robert Jackson’s contract for two-years.

The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m. and will be live-streamed on the board’s Youtube channel.

