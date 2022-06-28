Carteret County schools approves door monitoring access control system

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -An Eastern Carolina school system voted Tuesday morning to start phase one of a door monitoring access control system.

According to officials, phase one of the update would include front doors in all Carteret County schools.

Within phase one, video panels will be placed directly on the front door giving school front office officials the chance to see a 180 degree view of those in front of the door. There will also be an intercom on the panel giving school staff the chance to speak to that person.

Additionally, if a door is open for a period of time an alert will be sent to school officials.

Carteret County Schools Chair Clark Jenkins moved to approve the system, it was seconded by school board member Katie Statler and unanimously approved by the board.

Officials plan to present phase two of the system at the boards August meeting where they hope to install the panels on all exterior doors in the school system.

