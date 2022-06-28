Advertisement

Carteret County public schools to beef up security systems

Carteret County Public Schools beef up safety measures.
Carteret County Public Schools beef up safety measures.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina school system voted Tuesday morning to start phase one of a door monitoring access control system.

According to officials, phase one of the grant will include the installation of video surveillance camera boxes on the front doors of all Carteret County public schools.

The video plans will give school front office officials the chance to see a 180-degree view of those in front of the door.

The upgraded cameras will allow school officials to see a 180-degree view of the front of the school buildings’ front doors. There will also be an intercom on the panel, giving school staff the chance to speak to anyone there.

Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson explained the plan, saying “There is no higher priority in our school system than keeping our students and staff safe.”

Jackson said that in addition to the new cameras, the school system will also install a front entrance monitoring system in phase two of the security upgrade. He says the monitoring system will be smartphone and email compatible. If a door is open for a certain period of time, an alert will be sent to school officials.

Three school resource officer positions at each of the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort, and Newport police departments will be included in the additions from grant funding.

Some parents said they are happy with the updates.

“I mean that’s the biggest concern is your kid all day long. It does feel better to feel like your kid’s safe at school, so when you know that they’re in better hands and someone there to protect them, then that definitely makes you feel better,” Carteret County Public Schools parent Brittney Whittemore said.

Jackson also explained that the recent mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas played a role in the decision for the updates.

“All of the tragedies that we have witnessed across our country in a lot of places continue to be in our hearts and certainly highlight the need for us to do everything we possibly can to keep our students and staff safe. If they don’t feel safe, they won’t be able to attend to their studies,” Jackson said.

Officials plan to present phase two of the system at the board’s August meeting, where they hope to install the panels on all exterior doors in the school system.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two teens charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Pitt County
Sheetz lowering gas prices for July 4th holiday season
Shakeem Dolphin / Saul Hernandez / Antonio Lewis
Three men get prison time for separate drug crimes in Eastern Carolina
Alicia A. Monahan was an 11-year veteran of Chesterfield County Fire and EMS.
Firefighter dies while teaching water rescue course in North Carolina
A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Coppage
SILVER ALERT: Cancelled for Rocky Mount man

Latest News

Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
State's hemp pilot program could expire Thursday
State's hemp pilot program could expire Thursday
Carteret County schools to beef up security systems
Carteret County schools to beef up security systems
North Carolina GOP lawmakers roll out new state budget proposal
State employees, teachers would get pay raises under proposed state budget