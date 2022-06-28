Advertisement

Auto repair shop owner facing more elder exploitation charges

Roanoke Rapids police say Vivian Pompliano is facing three more counts of exploitation of...
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina town say there have been more charges brought against the owner of an auto repair shop for elder exploitation.

Roanoke Rapids police say Vivian Pompliano is facing three more counts of exploitation of elder/disabled person.

The Littleton woman was first arrested last month after police said they met with an elderly woman who told them her dead husband’s car was being held at Pomp Boys Motors for minor repairs.

The victim says when she went to pick up the car, she was told she was not allowed to know what work was being done and the car was given a price for vehicle storage. According to police, the victim said the price seemed too high, which is when she called the police.

Now, police said more victims have been found and the 59-year-old Pompliano was charged Monday with the additional counts.

Pompliano was jailed on a $10,000 bond and is due in court today.

Police say if anyone feels they have been a victim of Vivian Pompliano or Pomp Boys Motors to contact them at 252-533-2810.

