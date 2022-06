HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There’s been little change in the acreage scorched by a wildfire in Hyde County.

N.C. Forest Service officials told WITN Monday that 1,938 acres have burned.

That update is just two acres more than the update provided Sunday at 3 p.m.

Containment of the fire stands at 20%.

