Two teens charged with 4 counts of attempted murder in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teens have been arrested in Pitt County after a shooting last week endangered four people inside of a home.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says two 17-year-olds, whose names were not given, have been charged through juvenile petitions with four counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, and armed robbery.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting into a home on Teels Estate Road last Thursday at about 11:30 a.m. Once deputies arrived, they found that multiple shots had been fired inside, where four people were staying. None of them were injured.

After an investigation, we’re told a traffic stop was made on Old River Road Thursday and one 17-year-old was arrested and a handgun was seized. The second suspect was arrested the next day.

Deputies say the suspects are being held at the Pitt Juvenile Detention Center and due to their age, the sheriff’s office can not provide any more information.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.